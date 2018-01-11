Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Field Trip To Court: Civics Program Takes Students Outside The Classroom

By 6 hours ago
  • Students from Winton Hills Academy visit the Federal Courthouse as part of the Federal Bar Association's national outreach civics education efforts.
    Students from Winton Hills Academy visit the Federal Courthouse as part of the Federal Bar Association's national outreach civics education efforts.
    Provided

The Federal Bar Association created its national civics outreach program to help educate students about our court systems. Judges and attorneys visit classrooms and talk with students, and students have the opportunity to visit courthouses to observe proceedings and meet with lawyers and judges.

Joining us to discuss civics education is Federal Bar Association National President Kip Bollin; United States Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of Ohio and past Federal Bar Association President, the Hon. Michael J. Newman; and Randy Sentman, a Social Studies teacher at Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City, Ohio.

For information on all outreach efforts by the Federal Bar Association, click here.

Tags: 
Federal Bar Association
national civics outreach
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Federal Bar Association Is Bringing Civics Education To Area Classrooms

By Apr 17, 2017
Provided

The Federal Bar Association created its national civics outreach program to help educate students about our court systems. Judges and attorneys visit classrooms and talk with students, and students have the opportunity to visit courthouses to observe proceedings and meet with lawyers and judges.