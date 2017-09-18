Fentanyl Detection One Focus Of Crime Lab Convention

  • Much of Greater Cincinnati's synthetic drug supply comes through CVG from China.
    Ann Thompson / WVXU

Forensic scientists are starting to use a new instrument that can detect synthetic drugs at the nanogram level. That's important, according to Hamilton County Coroner's Crime Lab Director Michael Trimpe, because "Someone doesn't have to take very much before they die. That's why we're having  all these overdose deaths."

Fentanyl and carfentanil detection is one focus of the combined meeting of the Midwestern Association of Forensic Scientists, the Southern Association of Forensic Scientists and the American Society of Trace Evidence Examiners this week in Cincinnati.

Approximately 500 people are expected to attend.

Trimpe says the seminars run the gamut. "Anything from a chemistry refresher to DNA quality to expert witness testimony."

He says the groups will even discuss problems with marijuana legislation.

The conference runs through Friday at the Westin Hotel.

