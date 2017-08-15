FC Fan: "It's Just So Cool To See It Taking Off In Cincinnati"

As veteran soccer fan Pat Cullen looked for a shirt at the FC Cincinnati store downtown he talked about how excited he is that the team is drawing in people who didn't follow the sport.

"Tonight's obviously a big deal; Final four. Gotta go show your support. Cincinnati has backed them so hard and so fast it's fun to be a part of. I think it's exploding everywhere but it's just cool to see it taking off in Cincinnati."

It's drawn Steve Hodson in. "This will actually be my first game and I've been excited about how they've been doing in the Open Cup and anxious to see more games."

Thirteen year old Ethan Farra doesn't have tickets to tonight's match. The Springboro teen will be at home watching it on TV. "I just love watching them cause it's so fun to watch. All the fans are so hyped!"

Rhinehaus and other bars were packed before the game. Ian Baker was watching the Liverpool match before he went to Nippert Stadium. He thinks it's great that Cincinnati has rallied around them. "We were waiting for a team so everyone can like FCC together."

FC Cincinnati will be looking to extend its U-S Open Cup winning streak Tuesday night. The team hosts the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer in the Open Cup semi-finals at 8 o'clock. The match sold out within seven hours of tickets going on sale to the public last week. The winning side will advance to the U-S Open Cup final. Only three lower division teams have made it to an Open Cup final since 1996.