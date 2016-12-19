Related Program: 
Family Homelessness And Local Programs Addressing The Problem

By Dec 19, 2016
According to Strategies to End Homelessness, 1.6 million children along with their families do not have homes.
Credit Pixabay, available for use

Homelessness doesn’t just affect adults – it can affect entire families. 

According to Strategies to End Homelessness, nationally, 1.6 million children - along with their families - do not have homes,  and housing insecurity can be especially difficult during the cold winter months. There is a local shortage of temporary housing facilities and shelters, especially those  that can and will accept entire families.

Here to talk about family homelessness and the programs that help those families facing housing insecurity are President and CEO of Strategies to End Homelessness, Kevin Finn; Executive Director of Bethany House Services, Susan Schiller; and Executive Director of Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati, Stacey Burge.

