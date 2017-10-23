The Fall Of The All-American Town

Once highlighted in Forbes magazine as the epitome of the all-American town, Lancaster, Ohio was once a center of industry and employment. At its peak following World War II, Lancaster's hometown company Anchor Hocking was the world's largest maker of glassware and employed more than 5,000 town residents.

Today the city is troubled by underemployment and drug abuse. In his latest book, "Glass House: The 1% Economy and the Shattering of the All-American Town," Lancaster native Brian Alexander chronicles the rise and fall of his hometown.

Brian Alexander recently talked with us about "Glass House" and what led to the dismantling of Lancaster's economy.

Brian Alexander will be at the Books by the Banks Cincinnati Regional Book Festival this Saturday, October 28. For more information, click here.