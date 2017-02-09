Exploring The Growing Importance Of The Relationship Between Canada And Kentucky

Next week is Canada Week in Kentucky.

The Consul General of Canada in Detroit, Douglas George, will be meeting business leaders and elected officials in the state to discuss the vital and ever-growing Canada - Kentucky relationship.

Joining us to talk about trade and relations between Kentucky and Canada are General Consul Douglas George, and from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Vice President for Business Growth and International Trade, Debby Shipp; and Vice President of Public Affairs and Communication, Scott Sedmak.

On Monday, February 13, the NKY Chamber and Northern Kentucky International Trade Association (NKITA) will welcome Consul General Douglas George to head-up a panel discussion on the importance of our relationship with Canada and the International community. The event will be held at the Receptions Banquet and Conference Center in Erlanger, and runs from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information and registration, click here.

The NKY Chamber is offering the Kentucky World Trade Center's International Trade Certification Program beginning on February 14. For more information and registration, click here.