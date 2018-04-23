Excessive Speed A Factor In Accident Involving School Bus

At least five people are hospitalized following a serious traffic crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon on Winton Road.

Ten children were taken to Cincinnati Children's, one 12-year-old girl was in critical condition as of Monday evening. The nine other children on the bus were transported to Children's Hospital, but police say none of the injuries appear to be serious.

Two children, ages one and two, riding in a car driven by Jordan Ervin, are both listed in serious condition. The two-year-old was ejected from the vehicle.

Cincinnati police report 23-year-old Robert Jett Jr. was northbound on Winton Road when he attempted to pass another car. After passing, police say Jett lost control of his car and struck Ervin's, causing him to cross the double yellow line into the southbound lane, striking the school bus.

The impact sent the bus into a spin, hitting yet another car which was also in the southbound lane of Winton Road.

Ervin is in serious condition and the bus driver, Trina Turbow, is in fair condition at University Hospital.

Charges are pending against Jett, police say. Excessive speed is a factor in the crash and impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to police. The Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.