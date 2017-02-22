The Evolution Of American TV Comedy

From The Honeymooners to Modern Family, Good Times to Black-ish, Seinfeld to the Simpsons, television comedies have changed and evolved to both reflect and influence current American culture.

University of Cincinnati Electronic Media Department Adjunct Professor Nick Belperio teaches a course titled "The Evolution of Television Comedy." The course explores the history of American television comedy, the situation comedy as a storytelling art form and the impact sitcoms have had on society.

Nick Belperio joins us, with WVXU radio and TV reporter John Kiesewetter, to discuss the evolution of TV comedy.

