The Evolution Of American TV Comedy

From The Honeymooners to Modern Family, Good Times to Black-ish, Seinfeld to the Simpsons, television comedies have changed and evolved to both reflect and influence current American culture.

The Honeymooners, which debuted as a half-hour series in 1955, influenced television situation comedies for decades.
University of Cincinnati Electronic Media Department Adjunct Professor Nick Belperio teaches a course titled "The Evolution of Television Comedy." The course explores the history of American television comedy, the situation comedy as a storytelling art form and the impact sitcoms have had on society.

Nick Belperio joins us, with WVXU radio and TV reporter John Kiesewetter, to discuss the evolution of TV comedy.

To read John Kiesewetter’s TV and entertainment blog, click here.

