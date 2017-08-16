Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Echoes Of Watergate: Nixon White House Counsel On Trump Presidency

By 10 hours ago
  • The Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC, where a 1972 break-in at the Democratic Party HQ engulfed a presidency.
    The Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC, where a 1972 break-in at the Democratic Party HQ engulfed a presidency.
    Wikimedia Commons

It started with a break-in at Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in 1972, and ended with the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974. White House Counsel John Dean soon found himself embroiled in the Watergate scandal and eventually testified against Nixon in Congressional hearings.  Dean is in Ohio this week speaking to the Ohio State Bar Association about the lessons learned from Watergate and the parallels to the Trump White House.

He joins us this afternoon along with WVXU Politics Reporter Howard Wilkinson.

For more information about the OSBA CLE program, From Nixon’s Watergate to Trump’s White House: Lessons Learned, click here.

Tags: 
Watergate
President Richard Nixon
White House Counsel John Dean
Ohio State Bar Association
Howard Wilkinson
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Key Watergate figure John Dean talks about his new book, "The Nixon Defense"

By Aug 4, 2014

  

Howard Wilkinson Kicks Off His New Column "Tales From The Trail"

By Jul 13, 2017
Jim Nolan/WVXU

Howard Wilkinson has been reporting on local, regional and national politics for more than 40 years. He's covered every Ohio governor's race since 1974 as well as 16 presidential conventions, and interviewed hundreds of politicians, from city council candidates to sitting presidents.