Echoes Of Watergate: Nixon White House Counsel On Trump Presidency

It started with a break-in at Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in 1972, and ended with the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974. White House Counsel John Dean soon found himself embroiled in the Watergate scandal and eventually testified against Nixon in Congressional hearings. Dean is in Ohio this week speaking to the Ohio State Bar Association about the lessons learned from Watergate and the parallels to the Trump White House.

He joins us this afternoon along with WVXU Politics Reporter Howard Wilkinson.

