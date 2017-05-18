D.W. Eye Comedy Club Reunion Show June 23

It's official: The D.W. Eye comedy club reunion mentioned on WVXU-FM's "Around Cincinnati" in March will be Friday, June 23, at the 20th Century Theatre in Oakley.

Comedians Alex Bernstein and Michael Flannery talked about doing a reunion here when Flannery and I chatted with Bernstein about his book, "PLRKNIB," about his performances as a teenager at the old D.W. Eye club on Calhoun Street in 1980-81.

Bernstein, a 1981 Wyoming High School graduate now living in New Jersey, did 78 gigs his senior year at D.W. Eye, the Sand Bar, Lakewood Tavern and the old Wishing Well restaurant during Cincinnati's Golden Age of Comedy Clubs.

"I'm thrilled to officially announce that the D.W. Eye reunion show is happening! This is a one-night only show on June 23 at the 20th Century Theatre in Cincinnati - 30+ years in the making!," Bernstein wrote on Facebook.

Comics scheduled to appear so far include Michael Flannery, Bert "Chili" Challis, Drew Hastings, Steve Caminiti, Rico Bruce Wade, John Alan Cox, Mark Damron, Jim Gilliece, Mark Kline and Bernstein.

"We've got special events planned for the evening, and you might even get to meet (former D.W. Eye owner) Don Merriss," Bernstein wrote.

"PLRKNIB" is the punch line for one of the jokes Bernstein told at the club at 277 Calhoun St., across from the old University YMCA and Calhoun Hall. D.W. Eye was torn down for a DiBella's Subs and a parking garage in the U-Square development.

The reunion begins 8 p.m. June 23 at the 20th Century Theatre, 3021 Madison Road, Oakley.