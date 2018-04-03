Related Program: 
Does The Structure of Cincinnati's Government Need To Change?

By Dan Hurley 1 hour ago
The current structure of Cincinnati city government, which calls for shared power between both a strong mayor and city manager, was approved by voters in 1999. But the continuing conflict between Mayor John Cranley and City Manager Harry Black has caused several people inside and outside City Hall to call for changes to how Cincinnati is run.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss the city charter and possible alternatives to Cincinnati's current operating structure are former Cincinnati City Manager and current President of Management Partners, Gerald Newfarmer (@jnewfarmer); and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkenson).

