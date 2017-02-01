Related Program: 
Discussing The Possible Impact Of Declaring Cincinnati A "Sanctuary City"

Mayor John Cranley declared Cincinnati a "sanctuary city" at a City Hall news conference Monday.
Credit Tana Weingartner/WVXU

This week, Mayor John Cranley declared Cincinnati a "sanctuary city," a designation with no strict legal definition. 

Cincinnati is now one of dozens of cities across the country that say they will not work with federal agencies to actively enforce current immigration laws.

Joining us to discuss what, if any, changes will take place in city policies regarding undocumented immigrants and how Cincinnati's sanctuary city status may affect future federal funding are NKU Chase College of Law Professor Ken Katkin; Race and Communities reporter for The Cincinnati Enquirer, Mark Curnutte; and WVXU political reporter Howard Wilkinson

