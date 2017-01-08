DirecTV Restores WLWT-TV, 25 Other Hearst Markets

WLWT-TV (Channel 5) has been restored to DirecTV after a one week absence, along with 29 other Hearst TV stations in 29 markets.

News anchor Mike Dardis announced on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Saturday that Hearst had reached a retransmission agreement.

The station posted the news at 3:02 p.m. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As I wrote last week, DirecTV and AT&T U-verse pulled the plug Jan. 1 on the Hearst stations when retransmission talks broke down. Hearst's contract expired at midnight Dec. 31.

WLWT-TV posted this story on its website:

Hearst Television announced that the signals for its 30 television stations have been restored on DirecTV.

“We remain committed to the future of localism – ensuring the viability of local investigative journalism, breaking news and weather coverage, and quality local and national programming,” said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. “We regret the inconvenience to DirecTV subscribers and are indebted to them and all of our advertisers for their support.”

