Dhani Jones Tackles TV Again

Former Bengals linebacker Dhani Jones returns to television Tuesday, October 10, in the second season premiere of "Adventure Capitalists" (10 p.m., CNBC).

Jones and Jeremy Bloom, former Olympic freestyle skier who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined this year by Olympic gold medal gymnast and "Dancing with the Stars" champ Shawn Johnson East.

In each one-hour episode, the "Adventure Capitalists" test products designed for outdoor adventures. On the season premiere, they ride full suspension mountain bikes which can be used on any terrain.

Also put to the test this season: outerwear that can insulate against freezing temperatures (even when wet), and a robotic fishing lure that brings dead bait back to life, CNBC says.

Jones, 39, started his television career before his tenth and final NFL season in 2010 with the Bengals. He hosted "Dhani Tackles the Globe" for the Travel Channel in 2009 and 2010. Since retiring in 2010, he has hosted VH1's "Ton of Cash" reality show, NBC's "Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge" and Spike TV's "GT Academy" showcasing Gran Turisomo drivers. He also was part of NBC's team covering the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio.

The University of Michigan graduate and San Diego native played linebacker for the New York Giants (2001-03) and Philadelphia Eagles (2004-06) before signing with the Bengals in 2007. He still makes his home in Cincinnati.

He launched his philanthropic endeavor -- BowTie Cause, in which he designs bow ties for organizations – in 2010 in Cincinnati. He's also chairman of the Qey Capital Partners investment fund.

Jones is one of 10 keynote speakers at Cincinnati's four-day Brandemonium conference starting Wednesday, Oct. 11. He will do a "fireside chat" at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, in the Duke Energy Convention Center.