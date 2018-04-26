DeWine and Cordray Lead The Pack In Fundraising For Their Bids To Be Ohio's Next Governor

The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor have filed their final fundraising reports before the May primary. And there’s a clear winner in the money race.



Republican Mike DeWine raised the most: $1.7 million, with Democrat Richard Cordray right behind at $1.4 million. Both spent more than they raised since January, as did Republican Mary Taylor, who brought in just over $410,000. And Democrats Dennis Kucinich, Joe Schiavoni and Bill O’Neill weren’t even close - all raising far less than a million. As for cash on hand - DeWine has $7.4 million, more than three times Taylor’s total. Cordray has $1.6 million in the bank. And Taylor and her running mate Nathan Estruth have loaned their campaign more than $3 million.

