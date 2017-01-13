Deters Won't Lead Tensing Retrial

The Hamilton County Prosecutor won't be at the helm for the upcoming retrial of former UC police officer Ray Tensing. Prosecutor Joe Deters is assigning Chief Assistant Prosecutors Seth Tieger and Stacey DeGraffenreid.

In a statement Deters says he, Mark Piepmeier and Rick Gibson will focus instead on the re-sentencing of Anthony Kirkland. He was found guilty in 2010 and sentenced to death for the murder of two teenagers.

Deters says Tieger and DeGraffenreid will bring a new perspective to the Tensing case.

"Seth and Stacey will bring a fresh set of eyes to the case and will have the time necessary to prepare for the retrial. This was a hard decision for me, as I feel strongly about prosecuting the Tensing case myself, but it is crucial that both cases have prosecutors assigned who can properly prepare."

Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. His first trial ended late last year in a hung jury.

His retrial is set for May 25 in the courtroom of Judge Leslie Ghiz.