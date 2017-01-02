Detailing The Lives Of The Children Of 20 Of History's Most Infamous Dictators

Imagine what it would be like to be the son or daughter of a dictator, someone most of the world considers a monster, such as Stalin or Pol Pot. What would you do, if you were the child of someone so infamous?

For his latest book, Children of Monsters: An Inquiry into the Sons and Daughters of Dictators, Jay Nordlinger, senior editor for National Review and music critic for The New Criterion, researched the children of twenty dictators and details how their lives were affected by the deeds of their tyrant fathers.

Jay Nordlinger spoke with us about some of the characters he studied for his book and what their lives were like.