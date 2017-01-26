Debbie Reynolds Movie Marathon On TCM

By 1 hour ago
  • Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor in "Singin' in the Rain"
    Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor in "Singin' in the Rain"
    MGM

I'll be singin' in the rain along with Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor when Turner Classic Movies plays my favorite film musical during a Reynolds marathon Friday, Jan. 27.

TCM salutes the late actress, who died  Dec. 28 at age 84, with a dozen of her films -- including her break-through role on "Singin' in the Rain," her Academy Award nominated "The Unsinkable Molly Brown,"  plus "The Singing Nun" and "The Tender Trap." Here's the lineup:

Ann Miller, Debbie Reynolds and Jane Powell in "Hit the Deck" in 1955.
Credit MGM

6 a.m. It Started With A Kiss (1959):  After a whirlwind courtship, an Army officer and his wacky wife try to make their marriage work.  With Glenn Ford, Eva Gabor and Harry Morgan.

7:45 a.m. Bundle Of Joy (1956): A shop girl is mistaken for the mother of a foundling. With husband Eddie Fisher.

9:30 a.m. How The West Was Won (1963): Epic three-generation drama about  pioneers taking part in Civil War, Gold Rush and  settling the  American West. With James Stewart, John Wayne, Gregory Peck, Henry Fonda, Carroll Baker, Carolyn Jones, George Peppard and Richard Widmark.

12:30 p.m. The Tender Trap (1955): A swinging bachelor (Frank Sinatra) finds love when he meets a girl immune to his line.

Reynolds in "I Love Melvin" in 1953.
Credit MGM

2:30 p.m Hit The Deck (1955): Sailors on leave in San Francisco get mixed up in love and show business. With Vic Damone, Tony Martin, Jane Powell, Ann Miller, Russ Tamblyn and Alan King.

4:30 p.m. I Love Melvin (1953): A photographer's assistant promises to turn a chorus girl into a cover girl. With Donald O'Connor and Jim Backus.

6 p.m. Singin’ In The Rain (1952): A silent-screen swashbuckler (Gene Kelly) finds love while trying to adjust to the dawn of talking pictures. With Donald O'Connor, Rita Moreno and Cyd Charisse.

8 p.m. The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964): A musical biography of the backwoods girl who struck it rich in Colorado and survived the Titanic. With Harve Presnell, Ed Begley Sr. and Hermione Baddeley.

10:30 p.m. The Mating Game (1959): A tax collector (Tony Randall) falls for the daughter of a farmer he's investigating.

12:30 a.m. The Catered Affair (1956): A working-class mother fights to give her daughter a big wedding whether the girl wants it or not.  With Bette Davis, Rod Taylor and Ernest Borgnine.

2:15 a.m. The Singing Nun (1965): Biography of the Belgian nun who briefly made the hit parade. With Greer Garson, Ricardo Montalban, Chad Everett, Agnes Morehead and Katharine Ross.

4 a.m. How Sweet It Is! (1968): A photographer (James Garner) takes his wife to a photo shoot in Paris.

Tags: 
Media Beat
John Kiesewetter
TVKiese
Debbie Reynolds
James Garner
John Wayne
Tony Randall
Gene Kelly
Donald O'Connor
Bette Davis
Gregory Peck
Henry Fonda
James Stewart

Related Content

Reds Traded Joe Nuxhall To Kansas City In 1961

By Jan 25, 2017
Topps

After a horrible 1-8 season in 1960, the Reds traded hometown favorite "Hamilton" Joe Nuxhall to the Kansas City Athletics on this date, Jan. 25, in 1961.

After his historic debut as a 15-year-old in 1944, Nuxhall returned to the Reds in 1952 at age 23. He won 83 games for in the club in the 1950s – going 12-5 in 1954 and 17-12 in 1955. He led the National League with 5 shutouts in 1955, and made the All-Star teams in 1955 and 1956.

Then he fell apart in 1960 with a 1-8 record and 4.42 ERA at age 32.

Star Wars Costumes Coming To Museum Center

By Jan 23, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Star Wars and the Power of Costume is the next big exhibit scheduled at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Museum Center CEO Elizabeth Pierce announced the exhibition Monday morning with a fanfare of John Williams' music performed by a Cincinnati Pops quintet, and flanked by two Stormtroopers.

Why Are The Union Terminal Windows Missing?

By Jan 24, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

If you've been wondering about the white facing going up along the Union Terminal facade, we have an answer for you.