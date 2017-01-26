Debbie Reynolds Movie Marathon On TCM

I'll be singin' in the rain along with Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor when Turner Classic Movies plays my favorite film musical during a Reynolds marathon Friday, Jan. 27.

TCM salutes the late actress, who died Dec. 28 at age 84, with a dozen of her films -- including her break-through role on "Singin' in the Rain," her Academy Award nominated "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," plus "The Singing Nun" and "The Tender Trap." Here's the lineup:

6 a.m. It Started With A Kiss (1959): After a whirlwind courtship, an Army officer and his wacky wife try to make their marriage work. With Glenn Ford, Eva Gabor and Harry Morgan.

7:45 a.m. Bundle Of Joy (1956): A shop girl is mistaken for the mother of a foundling. With husband Eddie Fisher.

9:30 a.m. How The West Was Won (1963): Epic three-generation drama about pioneers taking part in Civil War, Gold Rush and settling the American West. With James Stewart, John Wayne, Gregory Peck, Henry Fonda, Carroll Baker, Carolyn Jones, George Peppard and Richard Widmark.

12:30 p.m. The Tender Trap (1955): A swinging bachelor (Frank Sinatra) finds love when he meets a girl immune to his line.

2:30 p.m Hit The Deck (1955): Sailors on leave in San Francisco get mixed up in love and show business. With Vic Damone, Tony Martin, Jane Powell, Ann Miller, Russ Tamblyn and Alan King.

4:30 p.m. I Love Melvin (1953): A photographer's assistant promises to turn a chorus girl into a cover girl. With Donald O'Connor and Jim Backus.

6 p.m. Singin’ In The Rain (1952): A silent-screen swashbuckler (Gene Kelly) finds love while trying to adjust to the dawn of talking pictures. With Donald O'Connor, Rita Moreno and Cyd Charisse.

8 p.m. The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964): A musical biography of the backwoods girl who struck it rich in Colorado and survived the Titanic. With Harve Presnell, Ed Begley Sr. and Hermione Baddeley.

10:30 p.m. The Mating Game (1959): A tax collector (Tony Randall) falls for the daughter of a farmer he's investigating.

12:30 a.m. The Catered Affair (1956): A working-class mother fights to give her daughter a big wedding whether the girl wants it or not. With Bette Davis, Rod Taylor and Ernest Borgnine.

2:15 a.m. The Singing Nun (1965): Biography of the Belgian nun who briefly made the hit parade. With Greer Garson, Ricardo Montalban, Chad Everett, Agnes Morehead and Katharine Ross.

4 a.m. How Sweet It Is! (1968): A photographer (James Garner) takes his wife to a photo shoot in Paris.