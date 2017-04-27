Dayton Man Accused Of Planning To Join ISIS

A 26-year-old Dayton man is accused of planning to fly to Syria to join ISIS. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Laith Waleed Alebbini at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court says Alebbini is a Jordanian citizen who is a legal permanent resident in the United States. The complaint says a confidential informant for the FBI recorded several conversations with Alebbini about his desire to fight for Islamic State.

Alebbini was arrested in January for unlawful entry into the Turkish Embassy in Washington. Those charges were later dropped. Alebbini later told federal investigators he had posted pro-ISIS videos on his Facebook page, and said he was the perfect recruit for the group.

He was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

Alebbini Complaint (003) by WVXU News on Scribd