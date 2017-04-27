Dayton Man Accused Of Planning To Join ISIS

By 1 hour ago

Credit Provided

A 26-year-old Dayton man is accused of planning to fly to Syria to join ISIS. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Laith Waleed Alebbini at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court says Alebbini is a Jordanian citizen who is a legal permanent resident in the United States. The complaint says a confidential informant for the FBI recorded several conversations with Alebbini about his desire to fight for Islamic State.

Alebbini was arrested in January for unlawful entry into the Turkish Embassy in Washington. Those charges were later dropped. Alebbini later told federal investigators he had posted pro-ISIS videos on his Facebook page, and said he was the perfect recruit for the group.

He was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

Alebbini Complaint (003) by WVXU News on Scribd

Tags: 
terrorism
ISIS

Related Content

Cornell pleads not guilty to Capitol plot

By Jan 22, 2015
Provided / Butler County Sheriff

Chris Cornell, dressed in a gray and black prison jumpsuit, showed no expression when he walked into a federal courtroom to enter not guilty pleas the charges against him.

He did turn around and glance at his family.

The 20 year old Green Township man is charged with plotting to build, plant and detonate pipe bombs at and near the U.S. Capitol and then use firearms to shoot and kill employees and officials  inside.

Learning About Global Terrorism

By Jun 23, 2015

  Terrorists have certainly existed, here and in other countries, long before September 11, 2001. But since 9-11, deaths caused by terrorist attacks worldwide have increased 60%. Even with today’s heightened vigilance and increased efforts to combat terrorism, most of us had never heard of ISIS or ISIL just a year ago. 

Procter & Gamble ads ran before ISIS videos

By Mar 4, 2015
Wikipedia

YouTube advertisers are upset because ads for products like Secret, Bud Light and Aveeno aired right before ISIS propaganda and  jihadi-themed videos. CNN Money broke the story.

Secret deodorant is made by Procter & Gamble, and the company isn't happy.

In a statement, P&G said, "Our ads should not have appeared and we’re working with YouTube to understand how it happened and to avoid it happening again." Anheuser-Busch is also talking to YouTube.