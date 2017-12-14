Dave Hawkins talks new cd and upcoming concerts

My interview with Dave Hawkins recorded December 12, 2017

Singer/songwriter Dave Hawkins dropped by the studio with his guitar "Sparky" to talk about his most recent cd, "As Long As We Get There" and a concert he's got coming up on December 23rd at the College Hill Coffee Company.

Dave started the interview off by performing the title track of his album, "As Long As We Get There." I asked him about working with Tom Rush and Ian Anderson from Jethro Tull, and other memorable performances. I also asked him to share details of his guitar collection.

Dave talked about the musicians who played with him on his new album including Michael Ronstadt, Bobby Fisher, the Flannel Horns, and Triple the Trouble. And, he also talked about the country flavor of some of the songs perhaps due to his life in Nashville.

His current band is called "The Perfect Men." He'll be performing at the Blind Lemon on December 20th and then at the College Hill Coffee Company on December 23rd. The interview ended with a performance of a nostalgic song he wrote, "Somebody Stole the Chickens."

His albums are available for sale on his website.