From Cuba To Cooperstown: On The Life Of Reds Player Tony Pérez

  • tony perez book
    The life and career of one of the Reds most respected players.
    Provided

Born in Cuba, baseball great Tony Pérez left Havana when the Reds signed him to a minor league contract in 1960. Pérez, a key member of the World Champion Big Red Machine clubs of 1975 and '76, won a third World Championship ring as first base coach for the team when it swept the Oakland Athletics in 1990.

Veteran sportswriter John Erardi has just published a book about the seven-time All-Star player and Hall of Famer, "Tony Pérez: From Cuba to Cooperstown."

He joins us, along with WVXU reporter Howard Wilkinson, to discuss the life and career of the "Big Dog" Tony Pérez.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" Thursday, March 29, starting at 1:30 p.m. to hear this segment. 

