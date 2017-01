CSO Season Starts Sunday On WGUC-FM

Greet news for CSO fans! The 2016-17 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra season debuts 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, on classical 90.9 WGUC-FM.

Listeners also can hear the CSO recordings for one week after Sunday broadcasts by going to the inconcert.cincinnatisymphony website.

Plus the CSO twice will be featured in January on the national SymphonyCast series airing at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on 90.0 WGUC.

Here's the lineup:

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at 8 p.m.: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Broadcast (Concert Dates: Sept. 8 and 10, 2016)

Louis Langrée, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at 8 p.m.: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Broadcast (Concert Date: Sept. 21, 2016)

Louis Langrée, conductor; Lang Lang, piano

PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major

SAINT-SAENS: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, “Organ”

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at 8 p.m.: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Broadcast (Concert Dates: Sept. 23-24, 2016)

Louis Langrée, conductor; Hilary Hahn, violin

SCHUMANN: Symphony No. 4

BEETHOVEN: Violin Concerto

Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.: SymphonyCast

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor; Thierry Escaich, organ

ESCAICH: Psalmos, Concerto for Orchestra (World Premiere)

SAINT-SAENS: Symphony No. 3, op. 78

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at 8 p.m.: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Broadcast (Concert Dates: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2016)

Louis Langrée, conductor

DEBUSSY: Prélude à l'après-midi d'un fauneDEBUSSY: Nocturnes

FAURE: Pelléas et Mélisande

Tuesday, January 31, at 7 p.m.: SymphonyCast

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5