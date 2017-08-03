Related Program: 
Creative Professionals Discuss The Power In Failure

  • Bold Fusion 2017 explores the power of failure.
Bold Fusion 2017, produced by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, takes place August 17. The annual summit provides an opportunity for young, creative professionals to connect with one another and learn how to advance their career, their company and our community. This year Bold Fusion celebrates  #EPICFAILS, how to understand, plan for, learn from and rebound from failures.

Joining us to discuss the power that can be found in failure and the upcoming Bold Fusion are ProjectConnect Owner Sarah Brown, and from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, Senior Marketing Manager Lindsay Bujnoch and Vice President, Talent Initiatives Jordan Vogel.

Bold Fusion 2017 will be held at Jack Cincinnati Casino on Thursday, August 17. For more information click here. For information on the Chamber program, HYPE (Harness Young Professional Energy), click here

Bold Fusion 2017
Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber
#EPICFAILS
ProjectConnect
Jack Cincinnati Casino
Harness Young Professional Energy
