CPS Starts Year With New Schools, Programs

On the district's first day back, Ohio's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria got a first hand look Wednesday at a new CPS school and specialized programs, saying he was confident "the kids.... are bound for a great education."

The three new schools opening are The Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students in Walnut Hills, Language Enrichment and Academic Proficiency Academy, or L.E.A.P., in North Fairmount, specializing in Spanish, and Carthage School, a stand-alone preschool.

DeMaria also paid a visit to Bond Hill Academy now specializing in math and science where all students wear lab coats.

Fifth grader Luke Hunley likes his lab coat. "It makes me feel real good. It makes me feel like an actual scientist." In fact the eleven year old might want to be a chemist. "You get to get your hands dirty, making different potions and things like that," he said.

Bond Hill Academy Interim Principal Sharon Johnson says also helping the learning process; girls and boys are separated into different classrooms and teachers get to pick what subjects they are most passionate about to teach.

Here are the other schools with new enhanced programs: