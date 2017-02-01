CPS On The Hunt For New Superintendent

Cincinnati Public Schools is asking for community input as it searches for its next leader. Superintendent Mary Ronan is retiring in August.

The district has hired Ray & Associates to lead the search. It is holding three public meetings and an online survey to hear what people would like to see in a new superintendent.

Jeanine Donaldson says they're asking "things like 'what do you consider to be strengths of your district? Weaknesses of your district? Things that you're proud of in your district, student populations. What would you like to see as characteristics in the next superintendent? Do you have a recommendation for who the next superintendent should be?' There's about 12 - 15 questions."

During the first meeting Wednesday morning at the Urban League in Avondale participants listed off a number of qualities they'd like to see in the next superintendent. Those ranged from someone who is a visionary, has passion, and who understands and can help teachers understand the various cultural backgrounds from which their students come.

For those unable to attend an in-person meeting, there's an online survey available through February 6.

The school board's goal is to wrap up interviews with potential candidates by the end of April and have a new superintendent in place by August 1.

Public Meetings:

Wednesday, February 1 – 6:00-7:30 p.m. – Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, Cincinnati Office (Community Room), 3458 Reading Road, Cincinnati 45229 (Avondale)

Thursday, February 2 – 6:00-7:30 p.m. – Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency, 1740 Langdon Farm Road, 45237 (Bond Hill)

Survey Links:

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RD9SYBZSpanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R223TRFArabic: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RYGPX27French:https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RYW2YMM