Covington Welcomes A New City Manager Monday

David Johnston, a government manager for twenty years who most recently worked as the city manager of a Seattle suburb, goes to work for Covington Monday in that same role.

Johnston says what drew him here was a combination of things including his love for history, his father-in-law's ties to the area and a sense of inclusion.

"When I was at the interview one of the things that cemented my desire to come was when I heard the commissioners and the community stakeholders say, 'Yes, we embrace this economic redevelopment but we do not ignore the poor and disenfranchised groups in our community,'" he says.

Johnston used to live in Indiana and worked for the Catholic Church. He also ran a health care agency serving the poor, homeless and migrant farm worker populations.

What you may not know about Johnston is he loves to cook, read historical non-fiction and examine old maps. He calls himself a "closet cartographer."