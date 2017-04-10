Covington Attracting New Businesses

Covington has been busy expanding its business base by using incentives and local amenities to attract companies from both inside and outside the region. One example is pharmaceutical and biotechnology company CTI, which recently relocated its headquarters from Blue Ash to Covington.

Joining us to discuss new businesses coming to Covington are CTI Chief Executive Officer Timothy Schroeder; Patrick Henshaw, Cintrifuse Director of Development for Kenton County; and Covington Business Council Executive Director, Pat Frew.

The Covington Business Council will host Why Not Covington? on April 20 at the Madison Event Center. The luncheon will feature a discussion on how Covington is luring large and innovative employers. For more information, click here.