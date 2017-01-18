County Adopts Zero Tolerance Policy On MSD Smells

By 29 minutes ago
  • Hamilton County commissioners are promising the county will respond to every complaint of noxious odors around MSD facilities.
    Hamilton County commissioners are promising the county will respond to every complaint of noxious odors around MSD facilities.
    Sarah Ramsey

Hamilton County Commissioners have approved a measure that would set a zero tolerance policy on odors for the Metropolitan Sewer District.

The measure directs MSD to respond to every complaint about smells coming from or reported near one of its facilities.

"I do think it's very, very important as a matter of policy that we articulate to the general public that odor issues are not something that we expect people to live with," board President Todd Portune said.

"Anything other than a zero tolerance policy would suggest to people who live… around MSD operations that we're saying basically 'well, you live there, you live next to it, you're going to have to suffer a little bit.' That's not the appropriate position that we should take."

The resolution does not guarantee there will be no noxious smells around MSD plants. It does state that Hamilton County's intent is to "respond to odor issues and odor complaints as expeditiously as possible, and to take steps as are reasonable, possible and prudent in order to reduce, including to work toward the full and complete elimination of as much as possible of the source and cause of such odor issues."

Commissioners also approved restarting weekly talks with the City of Cincinnati over ending an MSD operating agreement. The deal that bound the two entities together expires in 2018.

The board also directed Administrator Jeff Aluotto to review and report on a set of recommendations from a government reform task force. That study was returned in 2009.

Commissioner Chris Monzel said he supported the review of the report, but could not promise he would support the recommendations. Portune pointed out the board did not adopt all of the suggestions, but they were worth revisiting.

Three other items, developing a General Fund Quarterly Pending Plan, creating a committee on shared services, and starting discussions with surrounding counties on a regional transportation committee, were held over for possible action at a future meeting.

Tags: 
Metropolitan Sewer District
MSD
Hamilton County Commissioners

Related Content

New Commission President Promises Bipartisanship, Progress

By Jan 9, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Hamilton County has a new Board of Commissioners. Only one of the three members is actually new, but the election of Denise Driehaus did lead to a shake-up. Driehaus is a Democrat and her victory in November gave control of the board to her party.

Commissioners met Monday afternoon at the newly renovated Memorial Hall to elect Todd Portune as president and Driehaus as vice president.

New Commissioner Lays Out Goals For Her First Year

By Jan 3, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Denise Driehaus starts her new job as Hamilton County Commissioner today. Even though she won't take the ceremonial oath of office until Thursday, the former state representative has been sworn in.

In November, she defeated incumbent Republican Dennis Deters to give Democrats control of the board for the first time in six years.

MSD Wants Sewer Rate Increase For 2017

By Bill Rinehart Dec 7, 2016
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The Metropolitan Sewer District is asking for a 4.59 percent sewer rate increase next year. Director Gerald Checco presented the district's budget proposal at a public hearing at Wednesday's county commission meeting. The budget includes operating expenses, some capital improvement, and debt service.