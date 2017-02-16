Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

A Conversation With The President Of The Freedom Center Prior To His Departure Next Month

By 1 hour ago
  • Dr. Clarence Newsome will leave his position as president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center at the end of March.
    Dr. Clarence Newsome will leave his position as president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center at the end of March.
    Provided

Dr. Clarence Newsome will step down from his position as president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center at the end of March. 

Dr. Newsome has served as president of the institution since 2013. Under his leadership, the Freedom Center’s endowment increased from $4 million to $10 million, and his administration has formed several partnerships with both local and national organizations and corporations.

Dr. Newsome joins us to discuss his time at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and what changes he has seen since coming to Cincinnati.

Tags: 
Freedom Center
NURFC
Dr. Clarence Newsome
Cincinnati Edition