Last December, the University of Cincinnati's Board of Trustees voted to select Neville Pinto as UC’s 30th president.

Starting his position this month, Pinto is replacing former president Santa Ono. Dr. Pinto was most recently interim president and engineering school dean at the University of Louisville, but spent twenty-six years at UC as a faculty member and dean.

Neville Pinto joins us to talk about his academic career and his plans as UC’s new president.