Congratulations To Vince Jolivette, Golden Globe Nominee

Congrats to Hamilton native Vince Jolivette, a producer on the Golden Globe-nominated "The Disaster Artist."

The film was nominated for Best Picture/Comedy or Musical, and director-star James Franco was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture/Musical or Comedy.

Franco and his younger brother, Dave, star in the movie with Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Union native Josh Hutcherson, Alison Brie ("Mad Men," "Community") and Ari Graynor ("Fringe," "What's Your Number").

The film was based on Greg Sestero's book, "The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside 'The Room,' The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made," about filming "The Room" with director Tommy Wiseau.

Jolivette, a Hamilton High School and Ohio University (1995) graduate, is partner in Ramona Films  and Rabbit Bandini Productions with longtime business partner Franco. They produced the movie along with New Line Cinema, Good Universe, Point Grey Pictures and RatPac-Dune Entertainment.  

Jolivette and Franco have collaborated on many movies, including two shot here simultaneously in 2015: "Goat," the fraternity hazing drama with Nick Jonas and Ben Schnetzer, and "The Long Home" starring Hutcherson, and Timothy Hutton, and directed by James Franco.

The IMDB describes "The Disaster Artist" plot this way: "When Greg Sestero, an aspiring film actor, meets the weird and mysterious Tommy Wiseau in an acting class, they form a unique friendship and travel to Hollywood to make their dreams come true."

James Franco plays Tommy; his brother plays Greg. Also appearing in the movie are J.J. Abrams, Kristen Bell, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Stone, Melanie Griffith, Bob Odenkirk and Adam Scott. Making uncredited appearances are Judd Apatow, Zach Braff, Bryan Cranston, Erin Cummings, Kate Upton and Sestero.

"The Killing Of A Sacred Deer," filmed here last year, was snubbed by the Golden Globe Awards.

Seth Meyers hosts the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday Jan. 7 on NBC (8-11 p.m., Channel 5).

