Community Forums To Discuss Ray Tensing's Retrial

The second trial of Ray Tensing is scheduled for May 25th. The white former University of Cincinnati police officer is accused of killing unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. The first trial ended with a hung jury.

The Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati is holding a series of forums to educate people about the upcoming retrial and the criminal justice system. The second of the three forums is scheduled for Wednesday May 10.

Here to discuss the upcoming trial and the forums is President of the Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati Donyetta D. Bailey; Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Fanon A. Rucker; and Director of the Felony Division of the Hamilton County Public Defender’s Office Rodney Harris, Esq.

For more information on the Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati’s community forums click here.