Commission Takes First Step Toward Kasich's Call To Spend $20 M On High Tech Tools To Fight Opioids

In his State of the State speech last month, Gov. John Kasich announced he wants the state’s Third Frontier commission to spend $20 million toward high-tech solutions to the deadly opioid crisis. The panel has taken the first step toward doing that.

The commission will spend $12 million on what it determines through a competitive process are the best devices, drugs, medical products, tests or other ideas to combat the opioid crisis that are already in development but need some more funding to get them to market. And Norm Chagnon with the Ohio Development Services Agency says it’ll also spend $8 million on a challenge to bring in new ideas. “As a result of collecting those ideas, we are going to formulate specific challenges from that input, driving towards actual technical solutions to those.”

The challenge will be competitive as well, with the best proposals also receiving small financial awards.

