Colerain Firefighters Remembered On 10th Anniversary Of Deaths

By 44 minutes ago
  • Colerain Fire

Family and friends of two Colerain Township firefighters who died while battling a fire April 4, 2008, gathered Wednesday morning to remember and honor the fallen, Captain Robin Broxterman and Fire Fighter Brian Schira. They laid a wreath in honor of the pair at a memorial outside Station 102.

Colerain Fire and EMS paused for a moment of silence at 6:11:23 a.m. Wednesday, the time the initial alarm call came in in 2008.

Broxterman and Schira were killed when the first floor collapsed at 5708 Squirrelsnest Lane, sending them falling to the basement where the fire had started. The fire was ruled accidental, the result of an exhaust fan in an orchid growing room. The homeowner later pleaded guilty to growing marijuana in the basement as well.

Broxterman's parents later sued Motorola for wrongful death, claiming the company's equipment was faulty. The sides reached a settlement in 2017.

Following the deadly fire, the department vowed to learn from the incident. Department leaders created a training seminar which they now present around the country. Later this month, an assistant chief is scheduled to present at the Fire Department Instructors' Conference comparing and contrasting the 2008 fire with how the department handles similar situations today.

Tags: 
Colerain Township
Fire Fighter Brian Schira
Captain Robin Broxterman
Fire Fighter Patrick Wolterman
Daryl Gordon

Related Content

"Job well done, Daryl. We'll take it from here."

By WVXU News Team Apr 1, 2015
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Thousands of firefighters are in Cincinnati today paying tribute to one of their own who lost his life last week while battling an apartment fire in Madisonville. 

Funeral services were held Wednesday morning for 54-year-old Daryl Gordon at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral.

Firefighter Patrick Wolterman: "Focused On Helping Others"

By Jan 8, 2016
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Thousands, including firefighters from all over Ohio and around the country, came to Butler County to honor fallen firefighter Patrick Wolterman. Packing the spacious Princeton Pike Church of God in Liberty Township, they said goodbye to the Hamilton firefighter who died early Monday morning from injuries suffered while battling a house fire.