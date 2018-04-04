Colerain Firefighters Remembered On 10th Anniversary Of Deaths

Family and friends of two Colerain Township firefighters who died while battling a fire April 4, 2008, gathered Wednesday morning to remember and honor the fallen, Captain Robin Broxterman and Fire Fighter Brian Schira. They laid a wreath in honor of the pair at a memorial outside Station 102.

Colerain Fire and EMS paused for a moment of silence at 6:11:23 a.m. Wednesday, the time the initial alarm call came in in 2008.

Listen to the final radio call for Captain Broxterman and Fire Fighter Schira.

Broxterman and Schira were killed when the first floor collapsed at 5708 Squirrelsnest Lane, sending them falling to the basement where the fire had started. The fire was ruled accidental, the result of an exhaust fan in an orchid growing room. The homeowner later pleaded guilty to growing marijuana in the basement as well.

Broxterman's parents later sued Motorola for wrongful death, claiming the company's equipment was faulty. The sides reached a settlement in 2017.

Following the deadly fire, the department vowed to learn from the incident. Department leaders created a training seminar which they now present around the country. Later this month, an assistant chief is scheduled to present at the Fire Department Instructors' Conference comparing and contrasting the 2008 fire with how the department handles similar situations today.