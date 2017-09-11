Clermont County Still Considering Lodging Tax For Sports Facility

Clermont County Commissioners meet again Tuesday night to discuss a proposed lodging tax. They'll hear a presentation from the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The one percent increase on hotel stays would be used to build and maintain a professional sports facility. It's an attempt to lure FC Cincinnati. CEO Jeff Berding has said the team wants to build a $25 million training facility in the suburbs.

Commissioners can levy the one percent tax thanks to a provision in the most recent Ohio state budget. However, if the CVB doesn't have a contract for a new facility by the beginning of 2019, the tax would be repealed.

Miami and Union townships oppose the plan. Batavia township hasn't taken a stance. According to the county, those three counties and the city of Milford are "home to most of the county's hotels and motels."

A final vote hasn't been set.

The special session is at 7 p.m. Sept 12, in the commission session room in Batavia.

