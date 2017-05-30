Cleaning Up Covington

Covington is resurrecting its litter and graffiti removal program as the city continues to attract new development.

Beginning June 5, crews will concentrate on Rivercenter Boulevard south to Seventh Street and Madison, Scott and Greenup south to Fifth. Since August, 80 oversized round and square planters have popped up along Madison Avenue between Fourth and Seventh Streets sprouting bright colored flowers.

"This is really important because we have to view Covington's downtown as looking at it as the way a visitor would. Because a visitor looks at us differently in the same way that somebody that might be unfamiliar with Covington might want to look at it as a place to locate a business, "says Covington Business Council Executive Director Pat Frew .

Frew says two other initiatives near the Northern Kentucky Convention Center and secondary hotels will be announced soon.

Later this year Covington is expected to issue a report detailing the level of business investment since 2015. Frew says the levels are unprecedented in the city's 200 year history.

Recent central business district investments include the $21 million Hotel Covington, the $3.2 million Braxton Brewery, the $3.3 million Boone Block Condominiums and the $2.6 million Mutual Building renovation.

Frew also cites the $36 million investment by Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI) at RiverCenter. Coming next year is the $17 million Duveneck Square mixed use development along Pike Street.