City Politics, Confederate Memorials, An Opioid Crisis Update And The Latest On Macy's

8 hours ago
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

A former Cincinnati mayor makes an endorsement in the upcoming mayoral race and city council candidates are raising money for their campaigns. Communities continue to seek solutions to the opioid crisis, Northern Kentucky University settles a sexual assault case and a dispute erupts over the removal of a local Confederate memorial. And it has been a tumultuous week for Macy's.

Joining us to discuss these and other area news stories are Local 12 News reporter Angenette Levy; Cincinnati Enquirer political columnist Jason Williams; Enquirer investigative reporter James Pilcher; 9 On Your Side/ WCPO.com Managing Editor, Opinion and Engagement, David Holthaus, and WCPO Business reporter Dan Monk.

