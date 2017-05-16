Related Program: 
City Manager Credits New Team With Saving Cincinnati Millions

  • Cincinnati's Office of Performance & Data Analytics credited with saving the city $3.3 million.
    City of Cincinnati

In 2014, the City of Cincinnati created the Office of Performance & Data Analytics (OPDA) to collect and analyze city-wide data to monitor and improve performance. Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black recently credited the work of the OPDA with saving the city more than $3 million through cost-cutting and increased efficiency.

Joining us to discuss the work of the Office of Performance & Data Analytics are Cincinnati Chief Performance Officer Leigh Tami; Chief Data Officer Brandon Crowley; and City Manager Harry Black

You can view city data on a variety of topics, from public safety to the economy, on the OPDA's Open Data Cincinnati Portal or its interactive data site, CincyInsights.  

