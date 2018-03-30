Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The City Hall Saga Continues, Neo-Nazis In Ohio And More Top Stories This Week

By Dan Hurley 40 minutes ago
  • Jim Nolan / WVXU

The dispute between Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and City Manager Harry Black continues as he decides whether or not to accept the severance package offered him. A council member accuses the mayor of possible bribery. Why Neo-Nazis have set up shop in our region. And when will FC Cincinnati decide on a location for its new soccer stadium?

Joining us to discuss this week's top stories are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Government and Political reporter Amanda Seitz (@amandaseitz1); Cincinnati Enquirer Education reporter Hannah Sparling (@hksparling) and photographer Liz DuFour (@ldufour); Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich (@ChrisCinciBiz); and WVXU city hall reporter Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman).

Tune in Friday, March 30, starting at 1:00 p.m. for a recap of the week's biggest headlines. 

