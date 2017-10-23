City Facing Another Federal Lawsuit About Promotions

A Cincinnati district fire chief is filing a federal lawsuit alleging he was twice denied promotions after exposing wrongdoing in the department.

Raffel Prophett filed his case late Friday.

Council Member Charlie Winburn said Monday Prophett deserves to have his case heard.

"I want to warn the city, myself, council, mayor and everyone else... let this play out in court, let the court make a decision," Winburn says.

A Cincinnati police captain filed a similar lawsuit against the city saying he was also denied a promotion for being a whistleblower.

Council Member Chris Seelbach calls the allegations troubling.

"Now hearing from two high ranking officers in both the police and fire department that when they made allegations of wrongdoing with their own departments, they allege that they were labeled troublemakers and denied promotions," Seelbach said.

An assistant city solicitor tells a council committee the law department will be filing a response to the latest lawsuit and won't have any public comment on the pending litigation.