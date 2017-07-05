Cincy Stories Bringing Neighborhoods Together

Using monthly live storytelling events, documentary videos and community engagement, Cincy Stories works to build relationships in our communities. Last year, with a grant from the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation, the organization launched a Street Stories website and a Story Gallery, located in a Walnut Hills storefront.

This year Cincy Stories is expanding to three more neighborhoods starting with the opening of a Story Gallery in Price Hill on July 7.

Joining us to discuss the project are Cincy Stories Executive Director Shawn Braley, Creative Director Chris Ashwell; and Price Hill Will Community Engagement Coordinator Samantha Conover.

For more information on the new Price Hill Story Gallery click here. If you are interested in telling your story, visit the Cincy Stories Story Workshop page.