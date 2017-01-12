Cincinnati's New Data Effort Getting Lots Of Hits

Officials said this week a new website that makes it easy to use and interact with all kinds of data Cincinnati collects is getting lots of visitors.

CincyInsights launched last month and so far has 20,222 total site hits.

Chief Performance Officer Leigh Tami said there were lots of visits during last week's snow event. The new snow plow tracker updates every seven minutes.

"So that means it's updated with real-time data for the snow plow every seven minutes. [It] got, I think, 6,600 views," Tami said. "So that's pretty significant for one snow event. We got a lot of really positive feedback and we're working on building in the capability to search by street."

The site tracks a total of 15 service areas and users can sort data by various filters including neighborhood, month, time of day and more.

During the last month, the heroin dashboard had 3,716 views. The police response activity dashboard had 3,512 views and the fire department EMS incident response activity had 3,013 views.

City officials said those numbers are expected to continue increasing.

"It gives us a way of communicating and sharing what we do on a day-to-day basis with the everyday person out there who we're working for," said City Manager Harry Black.

CincyInsights is part of the city's Office of Data and Performance Analytics. It is designed to foster transparency and use data to improve the way the city's government works.