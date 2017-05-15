Cincinnati's Cycling Community Growing

May is National Bike Month and this week is National Bike to Work Week. With expanding bike trails, bike sharing services, plenty of bike shops and a high rate of bike commuters, the bicycling community in Cincinnati is growing quickly.

On the legislative front, cyclists had a major victory last year when Ohio lawmakers passed the 3-foot law, which took effect this March. The new law requires motorists to leave at least three feet of space when passing a bicyclist.

Joining us to talk about Cincinnati’s bicycling community, the progress made and the challenges still faced by cyclists, are Ohio’s Bike Lawyer Steve Magas and Board President of Queen City Bike, Frank Henson.

For a listing of Bike Month events in Greater Cincinnati, click here. For Bike Month events in Dayton, Ohio, click here.

To celebrate Bike to Work Day, Friday, May 19, Metro, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK), Clermont Transportation Connection (CTC) and Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA) will offer free fares to commuters who use the front-mounted bike racks to store their bikes while riding the bus.