Cincinnati To Study Institutional Racism, KY Governor Proposes Cuts And Impact Of Possible GE Split

Gov. Matt Bevin proposed cutting most state spending by 6.25 percent over the next two years and eliminating 70 programs across state government during his budget address Tuesday evening. The new proposal comes after Bevin signed a two-year budget that cut most state spending by nine percent in 2016. Bevin said the reductions would allow the state to set aside more money than it ever has for the ailing pension systems — about $3.3 billion, or 15 percent of state spending. “It is a realistic budget, it is one that is not wishful thinking,” Bevin said.