Cincinnati To Study Institutional Racism, KY Governor Proposes Cuts And Impact Of Possible GE Split

By 7 hours ago
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

As thousands commemorate the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr., Cincinnati City Council votes to conduct a study to determine if city programs and policies are racist. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's proposed state budget calls for eliminating 70 programs in order to fund pension reform. And the CEO of General Electric says GE may split into separate companies, which could have a major impact here.

Joining us to discuss these and other stories are, from the Cincinnati Enquirer, City Hall reporter Cameron Knight, Race and Communities reporter Mark Curnutte and Business reporter Alex Coolidge; WCPO.com Business reporter Dan Monk; Tom Loftus, who covers the Kentucky Statehouse for the Courier Journal; and reporter and local host of All Things Considered, Bill Rinehart.

