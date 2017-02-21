Cincinnati State Offering Money For Tuition And Books To CPS Graduates

Often when low income students try to go to college, the money they get from federal and state aid doesn't cover all the tuition. Cincinnati State is now willing to make up the difference up to $1,000 for Cincinnati Public School students who qualify for Pell Grants.

Provost Robin Hoopes says the Be Great High School Grant program will make a big difference.

"There's roughly about 14,000 students within Cincinnati Public Schools and more than 75 percent of them are Pell eligible, so it could have a real impact in terms of providing pathways forward for students to go into a college education," Hoopes says.

Cincinnati State will also give students who qualify $1,000 to pay for books. There is no limit to the number of students who can receive the grants.

The Be Great High School Grant program is funded through the Cincinnati State Foundation and other institutional resources, Hoopes says.