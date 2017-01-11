Cincinnati Soccer Star Could Be No. 1 Draft Pick

A Cincinnati native could find herself at the top of the list when the National Women's Soccer League draft begins Thursday afternoon.

Rose Lavelle was a standout player at Mount Notre Dame and set a program record at the University of Wisconsin, becoming a three-time All-American. Now some soccer media are predicting the midfielder may be this year's number one draft pick.

"Her creativity with the ball and her ability to make runs off the ball to get into good areas and the opportunities she creates for herself and others are what makes her a special player that stands out," says Bobby Puppione, Girls Director of Coaching at Cincinnati United where Lavelle played club ball.

"She is able to breakdown defenses on the dribble. She's able to find passing seams to play balls and make other players better, and she also has the ability to score goals and put the ball in the back of her net herself."

If taken number one, Lavelle would go to the Boston Breakers.

A mainstay in the Youth National Team system, Lavelle has also been called up to the full U.S. Women's National Team and could see her first career appearance this year.