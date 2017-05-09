Cincinnati Public Selects New Superintendent

By 34 seconds ago
  • Laura Mitchell
    Laura Mitchell
    Provided / Cincinnati Public Schools

Cincinnati Public Schools if offering its top job to Laura Mitchell. The school board announced the decision Tuesday.

Mitchell is the current deputy superintendent and chief academic officer of Cincinnati Public Schools. Before that she served as a teacher, principal, and program manager for the Stupski Foundation.

According to her CPS biography:

Over the course of her career,Mitchell’s educational initiatives have been recognized on a national level. Her reform accomplishments have been highlighted through multimedia: television, radio and professional publications. She has served as the keynote speaker for several conferences and is the subject of a leadership case study published by the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, which focused on school turnaround.

Mitchell was instrumental in leading a team of principals, teachers and instructional coaches to increase the academic achievement of 16 underperforming schools. That work elevated Cincinnati Public Schools to the rating of “Effective”, making CPS the first and only urban district in Ohio to earn this distinction.

Mitchell has been awarded the Mayor’s Salute Award, Governor’s Educational Leadership Award, State of Ohio Senate Commendation and House of Representatives Tribute for Nationally Recognized Educator as well as the Milken National Award.

During the selection process an outside firm helped the district identify thirteen priority qualities for the position. The firm surveyed CPS stakeholders, parents and employees.

The board held a reception Monday night for the public to meet with the two finalists before meeting in executive session Tuesday to make a decision.

The search for a new superintendent began after Mary Ronan announced she will retire in August.

Overall, 58 people applied for the position.

Tags: 
Cincinnati Public Schools
CPS
Cincinnati Public School Board

Related Content

CPS On The Hunt For New Superintendent

By Feb 1, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Cincinnati Public Schools is asking for community input as it searches for its next leader. Superintendent Mary Ronan is retiring in August.

Cincinnati Preschool Promise To Increase Access To Quality Preschool

By Apr 6, 2017
Provided

Last November, Cincinnati voters approved a $48 million levy for Cincinnati Public Schools, part of which will be used to increase access to quality preschool. When the first classes start in August, an additional 2,000 Cincinnati three-  and four-year-olds will start attending subsidized preschool as part of the expansion program. The goal is 6,000 children in five years.

What's Next For Clifton Cultural Arts Center?

By Mar 20, 2017
CCAC

 Update 3/28/17: The Clifton Cultural Arts Center is officially turning down the Cincinnati School Board's offer of Rawson Estate as a new location.

"After considering the information shared by the District at the meeting on March 21, touring the Rawson House on March 23, and discussing the opportunity with its board, CCAC has determined that the Rawson House is not a suitable location for CCAC," says Director Leslie Mooney in an email.

Mooney says the CCAC will continue to look for a new home.