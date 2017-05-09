Cincinnati Public Selects New Superintendent

Cincinnati Public Schools if offering its top job to Laura Mitchell. The school board announced the decision Tuesday.

Mitchell is the current deputy superintendent and chief academic officer of Cincinnati Public Schools. Before that she served as a teacher, principal, and program manager for the Stupski Foundation.

According to her CPS biography:

Over the course of her career,Mitchell’s educational initiatives have been recognized on a national level. Her reform accomplishments have been highlighted through multimedia: television, radio and professional publications. She has served as the keynote speaker for several conferences and is the subject of a leadership case study published by the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, which focused on school turnaround.

Mitchell was instrumental in leading a team of principals, teachers and instructional coaches to increase the academic achievement of 16 underperforming schools. That work elevated Cincinnati Public Schools to the rating of “Effective”, making CPS the first and only urban district in Ohio to earn this distinction.

Mitchell has been awarded the Mayor’s Salute Award, Governor’s Educational Leadership Award, State of Ohio Senate Commendation and House of Representatives Tribute for Nationally Recognized Educator as well as the Milken National Award.

During the selection process an outside firm helped the district identify thirteen priority qualities for the position. The firm surveyed CPS stakeholders, parents and employees.

The board held a reception Monday night for the public to meet with the two finalists before meeting in executive session Tuesday to make a decision.

The search for a new superintendent began after Mary Ronan announced she will retire in August.

Overall, 58 people applied for the position.