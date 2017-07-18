Related Program: 
Cincinnati Police Looking For New Recruits

By 12 hours ago
  The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for qualified candidates to be "Difference Makers" in the community.
    The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for qualified candidates to be “Difference Makers” in the community.
The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for qualified men and women who would like to join its ranks. Joining us to discuss what it takes to be a police officer for the City of Cincinnati, and the qualifications the department looks for in a candidate, are Cincinnati Police Officers Mike Schulte and Edwin Rivera.

The next Cincinnati Police Department is accepting applications until August 4, 2017. For more information, click here.

The Cincinnati Police Department will hold Recruiting Community Forums on:

Tuesday, July 18 - Pleasant Ridge Library, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 - College Hill Library, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 24 - Westwood Library, from  6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Police Department
CPD
Sergeant Dominic Gulliford
Edwin Rivera
