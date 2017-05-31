Cincinnati Park Board Names New Director

The current director of parks and recreation in Greensboro, North Carolina will soon oversee the Cincinnati Park system.

The Cincinnati Park Board announced Wednesday Wade Walcutt will replace Willie Carden who's retiring.

"Walcutt emerged as the candidate of choice due to his considerable experience and remarkable career success in parks management," the board said in a news release.

The release noted he was able to match public funds with $25 million in private dollars while in Greensboro.

"I am thrilled that Wade is on his way to Cincinnati Parks to build on the incredible accomplishments that Cincinnati Parks have achieved under Willie Carden’s tenure," said Dianne Rosenberg, Chair of the Board of Park Commissioners in the release. "Cincinnati is blessed to have a community that values and supports its beautiful parks, and I am confident we have selected a director whose vision and leadership will guide our Park system to reaching even greater achievements on behalf of our citizens."

Walcutt has a degree in recreation management from Ohio University and previous experience in Columbus and Westerville.

"I am extremely honored to serve the Cincinnati community as their next Director of Parks, and I am excited to be a part of team of dedicated people providing world-class parks, experiences and memories,” Walcutt said in the release. "I have been aware of Cincinnati’s nationally ranked parks for quite some time, and upon my recent visit to Cincinnati, I was literally taken aback not only by the top-notch professional staff, but by the enthusiastic support of the citizenry and the philanthropic community. This kind of engagement simply does not occur everywhere, and I am honored to have been selected to build upon this extraordinary legacy."