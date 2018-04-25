Cincinnati Museum Center To Reveal A 'Jurassic Display' At Rhinegeist

The Cincinnati Museum Center is unveiling "a display of Jurassic proportions" May 15 -- National Dinosaur Day -- at Rhinegeist Brewery that's "a spectacle 150 million years in the making."

Gee, what could it be?

The museum center (CMC) is mum on the details until a media preview May 14, but we do know employees have been working on archeological digs in Montana for many years. Bones from various types of diplodocus have been found there.

This won't be the first such display by CMC. The museum has partnered with the airport, libraries, universities and others to display pieces from its collection while Union Terminal is temporarily closed for renovations. The Curate My Community program means visitors at the main library branch Downtown can read under the glare of a polar bear, see mastodons "roaming" CVG, and Ipuh the Sumatran rhinoceros on campus at the University of Cincinnati.

The museum's biggest dinosaur is an Allosaurus currently on exhibit at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County's downtown location. Could it be making the move to the taproom floor at Rhinegeist?

It's doubtful. The museum center's release indicates the artifact going into the brewery is something different. "Until now," the statement says, "almost every object has been seen by guests before. The partnership with Rhinegeist will unveil a new object in CMC’s collections on display for the first time."

"This is a really exciting opportunity for us to showcase an object of this scale and nature to the public for the first time and to do it in a totally unique, remarkable way," says museum CEO Elizabeth Pierce.

As part of the "Jurassic Geist" partnership, Rhinegiest is brewing a special beer called Brittlebrain. It's described as "an effervescent, fruity and slightly spicy Belgian Style Golden Ale clocking in at 8.6% ABV."